Hamilton Co. under public health advisory to help slow COVID-19 spread

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH) issued a county-wide advisory to urge citizens to take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This is an advisory - not an order. There will be no changes to enforcement. This advisory serves as a reminder to the public and will hopefully act as a guide for getting us through COVID-19 together,” Hamilton County Public Health said on Twitter.
The advisory is to help spread awareness and encourage safe practices, they said.
It includes Springdale and Norwood, with the exception of the City of Cincinnati.
“As we continue to see explosive growth in our case numbers, we are at serious risk of overwhelming our healthcare systems,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said in a news release. “With holidays approaching, we need to act quickly and decisively to slow the spread.”
The advisory lists several actions to be taken by Hamilton County residents to help slow the growth in case numbers.
The list includes:
- Staying at home whenever possible
- Observing the Governor’s curfew order
- Mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home when ill
- Limiting gatherings
- Working remotely
- Observing all quarantine and isolation measures for exposures
See the full advisory below:
