Hard Rock changes hours to comply with Ohio curfew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will shut down at 10 p.m. nightly over the next three weeks to comply with a new statewide curfew that goes into effect Thursday.
Effective Thursday, casino hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entry nightly to the casino will not be permitted at 9 p.m.
“Our guests’ and team members’ health and safety are always our top priority,” the casino said in a news release. “We will follow the Governor’s Executive Order to close at 10 p.m. starting Thursday, November 19. through Dec. 10.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to individuals who have contracted this virus and family members who have lost a loved one,” the release stated. “A big thank you to all healthcare workers, first responders, local communities, and governments dedicated to serving others. We appreciate you.”
Visit the casino’s website for updates and more information.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.