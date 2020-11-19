Here’s when the International Space Station can be seen in Cincinnati skies

The International Space Station will pass over Cincinnati. (Source: NASA)
By Kim Schupp | November 19, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:49 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday and Friday nights you will have two chances to see the biggest, brightest, and best satellite flying overhead: The International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS is 239 feet wide, 356 feet long, 66 feet tall, and weighs over 900,000 pounds. 

Right now, it has a crew of seven astronauts circling hundreds of miles above Earth, the Cincinnati Observatory said.

From Earth, the ISS looks like a very bright, non-twinkling star that slowly moves across the sky. 

With clear skies expected, stargazers around the area are going to notice it.

  • Thursday, Nov. 19: 7:02-7:06 p.m.              
    • Face southwest - It will rise straight up, just to the right of Jupiter.
  • Friday, Nov. 20: 6:15-6:21 p.m.
    • Face south - It will travel right to left, past Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon.

