Here’s when the International Space Station can be seen in Cincinnati skies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday and Friday nights you will have two chances to see the biggest, brightest, and best satellite flying overhead: The International Space Station (ISS).
The ISS is 239 feet wide, 356 feet long, 66 feet tall, and weighs over 900,000 pounds.
Right now, it has a crew of seven astronauts circling hundreds of miles above Earth, the Cincinnati Observatory said.
From Earth, the ISS looks like a very bright, non-twinkling star that slowly moves across the sky.
With clear skies expected, stargazers around the area are going to notice it.
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 7:02-7:06 p.m.
- Face southwest - It will rise straight up, just to the right of Jupiter.
- Friday, Nov. 20: 6:15-6:21 p.m.
- Face south - It will travel right to left, past Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon.
