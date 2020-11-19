LIVE: Kentucky updates COVID-19 response, issues new recommendations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,649 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a “staggeringly high” number, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
It’s the most cases Kentucky has ever announced in a day. The state’s top five highest case reports have all occurred in the last week, Beshear said.
Beshear also announced 30 new virus-related deaths Thursday. That marks the second-highest count of the pandemic.
Nearly every Kentucky county is in the ‘red’ on the Department of Public Health’s incident rate map, indicating 25 or more daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on average over the last seven days. Eight of 120 are ‘orange.’
The governor is also expected to issue recommendations for places of worship. They come one day after he signed an order placing new restrictions on bars and restaurants, schools, gyms and other businesses.
