Man poses as teenager online to solicit sexual acts from juvenile victim, sheriff’s office says

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - A man posing as a teenage boy to solicit and eventually engage in sexual acts with a juvenile girl has been arrested after a months-long investigation.
Kevin Villamar, 28, of Springfield Township, Ohio, started talking to a 13-year-old girl in early August through social media, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Villamar claimed to be a 15-year-old boy as he started soliciting sexual acts from the teenage victim, the sheriff’s office said.
Villamar took an Uber one night to meet the victim after she snuck out of her parents’ home, the arrest warrant reads.
It was this night when the sexual acts first occurred and Villamar even recorded parts of it, according to the sheriff’s office.
In September, the victim’s mother reported the sexual abuse to detectives, which started the investigation.
Villamar was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department.
He was arrested for rape, sodomy, use of a minor in a sexual performance, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of obscene matter to minors, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.
Villamar is being held on a $500,000 bond.
