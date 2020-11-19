More than 7K new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed Thursday in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 7,420 additional cases.
Indiana’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 275,503, according to the ISDH.
Here is a breakdown of the cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 73 new cases (1,888 total)
- Franklin County: 20 new cases (591 total)
- Ohio County: Four new cases (213 total)
- Ripley County: 36 new cases (1,089 total)
- Switzerland County: Eight new cases (231 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (238 total)
The ISDH reported 59 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
No county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported any new deaths Thursday.
Indiana’s death toll is now at 4,889.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is now at 12.1%, according to the ISDH. That percentage is down slightly from Wednesday’s 12.2%.
Three southeastern Indiana counties were elevated to the red level on the state’s COVID-19 advisory map on Wednesday.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are now in the highest level of the map, data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows.
Counties in the red level must follow these requirements under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which went into effect on Nov. 14.
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season can be found here: Holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
