Motorcycle driver dies from injuries sustained in crash

PETERSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - A motorcycle driver has died from injuries sustained almost two weeks ago in a crash.
Angela McDaniel, 41, of Harrison, Ohio, crashed her motorcycle on Nov. 7 while driving on Petersburg Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
McDaniel was going westbound on the road as she neared a 90-degree downhill curve.
The sheriff’s office said her speed and possibly overcorrecting resulted in the crash.
McDaniel, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and slid across the road before hitting a guardrail, according to the press release.
She was taken by AirCare to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, McDaniel died from the injuries she sustained in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
While speed and overcorrection are thought to be factors in the crash, alcohol or drug impairment do not appear to be, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
