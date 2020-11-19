Multiple cars damaged after chase ends in crash in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton police are investigating a chase that ended in a fiery crash just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Initial reports indicate a Hamilton police officer pulled a driver over, but during the traffic stop the driver took off, and a chase ensued.
It started along F Street in Hamilton and ended on Progress Avenue, where the driver hit several parked cars and then crashed.
A neighbor said she looked outside after hearing a loud sound and saw the driver’s vehicle was on fire. Several other vehicles were damaged., she said. She also saw a number of police cars.
Another woman who lives nearby said her daughter had been outside getting something out of their car only minutes before it happened, but she is okay.
Hamilton police have not said whether the driver of the vehicle involved has been arrested. They also have not released the driver’s name or said what charges the person could be facing.
