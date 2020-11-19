Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 14 states (updated map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 travel advisory map Wednesday with fourteen states listed.
Ohioans are encouraged to avoid South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming, Idaho, Kansas, Alabama, Montana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Arizona and Mississippi.
Wyoming is shaded gray on the travel advisory map because an accurate positivity rate cannot be calculated, the health department said.
The health department said these states’ COVID-19 testing data is incomplete, but recent trends suggest Wyoming is at an elevated positivity level.
Individuals traveling to Ohio from the fourteen states are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to areas with a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the health department does not recommend travel to states with high positivity.
The advisory applies to Ohio residents returning to the state from one of the listed areas, as well as Ohio tourists.
