P.G. Sittenfeld charged: Read the Full Indictment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested at his house early Thursday in a federal investigation into corruption on city council.
Sittenfeld, who is running for mayor, faces two counts of honest services wire fraud, two counts of bribery and two counts of attempted extortion by a government official. He pleaded not guilty in a brief court appearance.
Federal officials say Sittenfeld accepted contributions to a PAC he controlled from undercover federal agents disguised as developers.
The agents allege those contributions, each permissible in themselves, were in exchange for Sittenfeld’s support for, and actions to advance, the redevelopment of the former Convention Place Mall on Elm Street.
The indictment is provided below:
