P.G. Sittenfeld promised votes for money in ‘political slush fund’, feds say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested early Thursday as federal officials revealed the latest allegations of their ongoing investigation into what they say is a “culture of corruption.”
Sittenfeld, who has been on council since 2011 and is now running for mayor, is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court at 1:30 p.m.
He is now the third of the nine-member council to be arrested on corruption charges this year, and the second in the past week alone.
A federal grand jury charged him Wednesday in a six-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday.
It accuses Sittenfeld of allegedly accepted eight checks totaling $40,000 in exchange for specific action in his role as a city official.
Federal officials outlined their case against him at a news conference in which they alleged he was funneling campaign contributions from developers into a political action committed (PAC) he controlled and used as “a political slush fund.”
Those “developers” were really federal agents, they say.
These are similar charges federal authorities announced last week against one of his colleagues on council, Jeff Pastor.
Chris Hoffman, Special-Agent-in-Charge of the Cincinnati office of the FBI, said they wanted to present both Pastor and Sittenfeld cases to a grand jury at the same time but were unable to due to COVID restrictions
Sittenfeld, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is running to be Cincinnati’s mayor and considered by some as the front runner with thousands of dollars raised for his campaign.
In addition to Sittenfeld and Pastor, Former City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard also was arrested in February on charges she accepted bribes for her vote.
She resigned in March, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will be sentenced Nov. 24.
Several of Pastor’s colleagues on council and throughout the region and state have called on him to also resign.
He has not so far.
Those calls now include Sittenfeld.
Should Sittenfeld step down, he already has selected which his colleagues to pick his replacement.
Council members make those designations in writing when they are sworn in.
Sittenfeld’s choices are from January 2018, and the first person on the list is Dennard who is now gone.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday asked the state’s top court to begin the process to suspend Pastor. He is now expected to begin the same process for Sittenfeld and threatened to try to remove Dennard if she didn’t quit.
On Wednesday, a group of Republicans including State Rep. Tom Brinkman and four other Cincinnati voters sued in Hamilton County Probate Court to force Pastor to resign.
His attorney, Ben Dusing, has said Pastor will fight the charges and suggested Pastor may have evidence of his own showing entrapment.
Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann posted a Twitter poll on Wednesday asking who would be indicted next.
It appears to have been since deleted.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.