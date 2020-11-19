Store worker shoots robbery suspect in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect sustained serious injuries Thursday evening when he was shot by an employee of the store he was attempting to rob, police say.
The robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m. at a market in the 3300 block of Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill.
Police say the alleged suspect attempted to rob the store before being shot by a store employee.
The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with “possible life-threatening injuries,” according to police.
The store employee was not injured, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say more details will be released when available.
