Store worker shoots robbery suspect in East Price Hill, police say
Cincinnati District 3 police investigate an attempted robbery in East Price Hill. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 19, 2020 at 8:37 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 8:58 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect sustained serious injuries Thursday evening when he was shot by an employee of the store he was attempting to rob, police say.

The robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m. at a market in the 3300 block of Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill.

Police say the alleged suspect attempted to rob the store before being shot by a store employee.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with “possible life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

The store employee was not injured, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more details will be released when available.

