Warm, windy and sunny today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are already warmer now (as of 11am) than we have been since Sunday. We will see warmer weather today and tomorrow with highs int he low 60s. However, it will be very windy with gusts as high as 40mph at times today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire area advising people to refrain from burning until the winds die down or we get some rain.
Rain will arrive overnight Friday with showers Saturday morning especially and Sunday too. Temperatures will fall to the 50s for the weekend.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry with rain returning Wednesday. The early call for Thanksgiving is dry but cool.
