Warm and windy on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mostly sunny but milder weather is in the forecast Thursday and Friday. It will be a windy Thursday as a strong southern flow sets up, with temperatures in the low 60′s.
The latest model runs increase the chance of showers Saturday, generally light showers are in the forecast from early morning Saturday into evening and then again late morning Sunday and coming to an end Monday morning. This will keep temperatures in the mid 50′s this weekend.
Next week will be active with several periods of shower activity, mainly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Next week temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal, for the most part.
