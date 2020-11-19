What you need to know about the impact of COVID-19 on the Tri-State

Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are all under statewide mask mandates to try to keep coronavirus from spreading.
Gov. Mike DeWine reissued Ohio’s mask order on Nov. 11 with new provisions including making stores responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks.
On Nov. 4, Kentucky’s mask mandate was extended another 30 days and Indiana’s has been extended until at least Nov. 14.
Closures: Ohio Gov. DeWine announced a statewide curfew starting Thursday, Nov.19. The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor service beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 until midnight, Sunday, Dec. 13.
Events: The PNC Festival of Lights starts Nov. 21 at the Cincinnati Zoo. Reservations are required however, members do not need a reservation from 7:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m., Monday - Thursday, from Nov. 23 - Dec. 17. Christmas Night of Lights is open at Coney Island. It’s open from dusk until 10 p.m. and runs through Jan. 9, 2021.
Schools: Gov. Beshear announced that all public and private K-12 schools will stop in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23. Middle schools and high schools will remain remote until Jan. 4. Elementary schools will reopen Dec. 7 if that county is not in the ‘red zone’ on Kentucky’s incident rate map and the school follows all state COVID-19 guidance.
Sports: Organized fall sports in Ohio may begin their seasons under an executive order from Gov. Mike DeWine. Spectators will be limited. You can read the order here. The KHSAA said fall sports practices may begin on Aug. 24 and high school football games on Sept. 11. Gov. Andy Beshear says he will not overturn that decision despite his concerns about starting high school contact sports like football.
How to get help: The Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street Market is open 9 am -3 pm for emergency food distribution of prepackaged bags with distancing practices in place for customers at 112 E. Liberty Street. Liberty Street Market is open from 8:30 am – 3:30 pm for choice pantry or pre-made bags. For help, call (513) 357-4600. The Healthy Harvest Mobile Market will continue at regular locations.
Public Transport: Cincinnati Metro resumed full-service effective Sunday, June 28. As of July 8, riders and drivers are required to wear facial coverings in accordance with the state order for Hamilton County. The exception is for kids ages six and younger. Riders are being asked to use TransitApp with EZFare for contactless payment. Cash fares are still being accepted. Riders may view schedules and plan their trips here.
