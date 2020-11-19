12-year-old still hospitalized week after Evanston hit-skip

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Evanston last week.
The crash occurred Nov. 3 on Victory Parkway. Police say the Jamarion Washington was crossing southward on Gilpin Avenue when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The driver did not stop following the crash. No arrests have been made.
Washington was hospitalized with serious injuries.
A week later, Jamarion’s family call him a fighter.
“He’s fighting,” Djwna Ashley, Jamarion’s grandmother, said. “He’s fighting every second.”
Jamarion is currently at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
“Broken neck, broken leg, broken arm, brain injury,” Jamarion’s father, Mario Washington said. “He’s just fighting, like [Ashley] said. He has a lot of things. It’s a lot, it’s everything. It’s life-threatening, but God is awesome, and God has all power.”
Mario describes his son as a “happy kid.”
“He loves church music,” he said. “He loves Michael Jackson. He always talks about God all the time. He’s just so happy.”
The family says they want nothing more than for the person who hit Jamarion to come forward.
“Things happen, stuff happens,” Ashley said. “We understand that stuff happens, and yes, we are upset and angry, but we just want you to be an honest person with a good heart and just come forward. That’s all I’m asking.”
It’s unclear how long Jamarion will have to stay at Children’s.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been for set up for him.
Jamarion wasn’t the only pedestrian hit, according to police. A person who got out to help Jamarion also sustained minor injuries.
Cincinnati police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the other person did stop and cooperate.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.