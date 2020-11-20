Argument over curfew has bar owner concerned: ‘We’re not cops’

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A local bar owner says patrons got rowdy on the first night of Ohio’s statewide curfew.
Sheila Abad is owner of Lu Lu’s Taproom in Finneytown. She says the bar is named after her mother.
Abad’s sister was trying to follow the rules Thursday at 10 p.m., she says. That’s when the curfew officially took effect.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the order Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are up statewide, and Thursday saw Ohio’s first ‘purple’ county on the advisory map.
Abad’s sister asked customers to finish their drinks so they could close at 10 p.m., but the customers got upset.
Security cam footage shows the customers give her sister a hard time. Now Abad says she’s concerned about the curfew going forward.
“I don’t know how we’re supposed to control this,” she told FOX19 NOW Friday. “We’re not cops.”
Abad continued: “We’re trying to do what we’re supposed to do to follow the rules, and then this, and I don’t want to put my bartenders in the middle of this either.”
The owner says she will call Springfield Township police if a similar incident happens again to prevent things from getting out of hand.
The curfew order expires Dec. 9.
