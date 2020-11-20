Cincinnati police say they will enforce curfew order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking all citizens and businesses to comply with the statewide curfew order.
As of Thursday at 10 p.m., Ohio’s new statewide curfew will be in effect. For the next three weeks, Ohioans are advised not to leave their homes during the curfew’s proscribed hours unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity.
The department said if officers come into contact with individuals violating the order, they will receive verbal warnings to comply and return to their homes or place of residence.
According to police, if violators refuse to comply after receiving the warning, they can be given a misdemeanor citation.
The order requires individuals stay at a place of residence from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the curfew order Wednesday. Read it here.
The order does not apply to the following permitted activities:
- Travel required by court order, such as child custody transportation
- Obtaining emergency medical care for yourself/others
- To obtain necessary supplies for yourself/others to maintain essential household operations
- To obtain necessary social services
- To engage in employment/volunteer work
- To take care of family members or pets
“With this order we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
