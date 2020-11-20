Colerain Avenue closed through rush hour due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say Colerain Avenue will be closed for an ‘extended period of time’ because of a crash involving five cars.
Police say there are serious injuries involved.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Colerain Avenue between Virginia Avenue and North Bend Road.
Police say that portion of Colerain will be closed through rush hour.
Drivers who use the Colerain Avenue exit from I-74 should detour to North Bend Road.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.