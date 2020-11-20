Colerain Avenue closed through rush hour due to multi-vehicle crash

Four or five vehicles were in the crash and police reported serious injuries from it. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | November 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 5:04 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say Colerain Avenue will be closed for an ‘extended period of time’ because of a crash involving five cars.

Police say there are serious injuries involved.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Colerain Avenue between Virginia Avenue and North Bend Road.

Police say that portion of Colerain will be closed through rush hour.

Drivers who use the Colerain Avenue exit from I-74 should detour to North Bend Road.

