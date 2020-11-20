Coroner identifies woman killed after pickup truck crashed into Monroe house

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County coroner has identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Butler County Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 5700 block of old Hamilton-Lebanon Road around 11:11 a.m.
Police say the truck crossed the median and northbound lanes of Route 4 in Monroe before leaving the road and crashing into the rear of the home.
Jill Allen, 69, was inside the house and was killed.
Police say the driver of the pickup was taken to UC West Chester. Their condition is unknown.
Witnesses tell FOX19 NOW the driver may have experienced a medical episode.
The crash is currently under investigation.
