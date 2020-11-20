COVID testing surges in Tri-State as holidays approach

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As families are finalizing their holiday plans, long lines to get tested for COVID-19 are starting to reemerge.
Dozens snaked around the Norwood Public Library on Friday afternoon patiently waiting to get their COVID-19 test.
“It’s a long line but people, but people are showing a nice attitude of calmness and order,” said Malcolm Robison, who was waiting to be tested.
Crowded testing sites are now being seen across the country as people prepare to gather together for the holidays. Robinson says that’s why he came out with his wife.
“We have a son who is coming in from Washington D.C. on Friday after Thanksgiving,” he said. “We all are testing. We want to make sure that they are coming to a safe place.”
The CDC has warned against large gatherings, saying that clusters of people together plus the cooler weather will accelerate the spread.
Margalit Tal says her family is taking extra precautions to eliminate the spread of the virus.
“We are quarantining before they’re coming and they’ll come in a car,” she said. “They will take the food prepared with them and only one stop they will make for the bathroom and gas. So we tried to minimize the risk as much a humanly possible.”
It’s a calculated risk that some others say they also plan to make.
With the demand in testing rising some sites are reporting a shortage of supplies, but that wasn’t an issue at the Norwood Library on Friday.
“The lines have definitely gotten longer. Some sites we test up to 300, 400 people. Some sites we test up to 50. So the sites vary in size, but people are coming in being cautious, which is what we want them to do,” said Danielle Driskill, who is a research assistant at the Norwood Library and helped organized the testing.
While the holiday will be different for many this year, Robinson says he still wants to keep it focused on the family he hasn’t seen since December.
“It’s just going to be the four of us,” he said. “It’s a small little thing, and we want to be together. We haven’t seen each other. It’s been a year a long time. We could wait, but it’s been a long time.”
There will be another testing site open on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Seton High School from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
