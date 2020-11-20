Man dead in Hamilton house fire, chief says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man died Friday in a Hamilton house fire, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.
The fire occurred in the 400 block of Hooven Avenue sometime before 7 a.m., Butler County dispatch says.
Mercer says fire crews arrived at the scene around 7:15 a.m.
Crews were initially told the 56-year-old who lived in the house was at work. Then, Mercer says, they found his body in the living room after they put out the fire.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to the chief.
FOX19 NOW will update this developing story across our digital platforms as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.