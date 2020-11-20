Help Bethany House care for those in need this holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the holidays on the way, some organizations need help. Bethany House Services is one of those groups.
Bethany House works to help homeless and at-risk families find a stable home.
Officials with Bethany House say there are hundreds of families in need this year and it is easy for you to help.
In 2019, more than 300 families were adopted, and their holidays were made brighter by the generosity of others, Bethany House officials say.
You can support the families in Bethany House’s care this holiday season by adopting a family staying there.
Click here to learn more about how to adopt a family.
