Indiana reports 6.9K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana is reporting 6,912 new COVID-19 cases Friday, which is down a little bit from the previous day.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 7,420 cases on Thursday.
Indiana’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 282,311, according to the ISDH.
Here is a breakdown of cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 47 new cases (1,934 total)
- Franklin County: 10 new cases (601 total)
- Ohio County: Six new cases (219 total)
- Ripley County: 56 new cases (1,144 total)
- Switzerland County: Seven new cases (237 total)
- Union County: 10 new cases (248 total)
The ISDH reported 63 more COVID-19 deaths Friday.
No county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported any additional deaths Friday.
Indiana’s death toll is now at 4,952
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is 12.1%, according to the ISDH. That percentage is down slightly from Wednesday’s 12.2%.
Three southeastern Indiana counties are in the red level on the state’s COVID-19 advisory map.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are now in the highest level of the map, data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows.
Counties in the red level must follow these requirements under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which went into effect on Nov. 14.
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season can be found here: Holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
