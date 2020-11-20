Kentucky sets new case record, ‘exponential’ growth of COVID-19 continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,825 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, the state’s highest-ever case increase.
Friday’s case report topples the record for daily cases set Thursday, when Gov. Andy Beshear reported a “staggering” 3,649 newly confirmed cases.
Six of the seven highest-ever daily case increases have occurred in the last week alone.
The case jump all but guarantees Kentucky will also set another weekly case record after setting similar records eight of the last nine weeks.
Jefferson, Fayette, Boyd, Boone and Kenton counties each reported more than 100 new cases. Find the daily case report here.
The Department of Public Health also reported 20 new virus-related deaths for a total of 1,762 since March.
Some 1,544 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 366 are in ICUs and 188 are on ventilators.
The state’s positivity rate is at 9.15 percent.
“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to,” said Beshear. “We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.