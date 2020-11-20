Lawsuit filed against local car dealership for selling vehicles without titles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A lawsuit has been filed against a Cincinnati-area used car dealership after about 80 complaints from customers.
According to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the owners of the dealership failed to provide vehicle titles to its customers.
“Innocent people were taken for a ride of lies and deception,” Yost said. “People who do business like that better buckle up, because the next stop is justice.”
The lawsuit that was filed this week was against Worldwide Auto Sales, doing business as Cincinnati Auto Wholesale and its owners Anthony Blevins and Charles Reynolds.
The dealership, which is no longer in operation, was located in Loveland.
The suit also accuses the defendants of failing to deliver vehicle warranties and misrepresenting details of the sale.
As of Friday, $226,823 has been paid out by the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund to customers who were not given titles within 40 days after a vehicle purchase.
The lawsuit seeks to prevent the owners from reopening a dealership as well as requiring them to pay back the TDR fund.
