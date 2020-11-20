Ohio sees record daily coronavirus cases as curfew order takes effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio recorded its highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases ever on Friday at 8,808, according to the department of health.
That tops the previous high set Nov. 13 with 8,071 cases.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 335,423 COVID-19 cases and 5,955 deaths in the state.
Gov. Mike DeWine said thousands of reports are pending review at the OHD.
“We made a decision to double-check all antigen test results, so the 24-hour case change is low. Our data team tells us there are 12,000 antigen tests that have not yet been double-checked. Most of the 12,000 are expected to be confirmed,” DeWine said.
He said testing has gone up 43% since Oct. 17 - cases have gone up 299%.
The statewide curfew the governor issued started Thursday to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
DeWine adds that going to work, an emergency, or medical care are exceptions to the curfew. He says it’s also not intended to prevent people from going to a pharmacy or getting groceries.
Take-out, drive-thru, and meal delivery are still allowed but no food and drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
“We’re not looking for police to be out there pulling people over if they see them driving at night. We should assume they have a legitimate reason for being out. But if police see people congregated somewhere while the curfew is in effect, they can ask them to go home,” DeWine said.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area in Ohio:
- Hamilton County - 27,106 cases, 368 deaths
- Butler County - 13,328 cases, 142 deaths
- Warren County - 7,169 cases, 74 deaths
- Clermont County - 4,948 cases, 45 deaths
- Brown County - 825 cases, four deaths
