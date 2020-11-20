Rain at times this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry morning and Friday afternoon as temperatures will rise into the low 60′s.
Rain chances increase by late Friday night and I will keep showers in the forecast through Saturday morning. The latest model runs have us dry Saturday afternoon, but cloudy before more rain arrives by Sunday morning. Look for steady rain at times Sunday before tapering late Sunday night.
The greatest rain totals look to be between Cincinnati and Indianapolis where as much as 1.00″ to 1.25″ of rain may fall. Around Cincinnati metro look for 0.50″ to 0.75″ and to the east and southeast of the city, in the vicinity of Maysville rain totals will be around 0.40″.
Next week will be active with several periods of shower activity, mainly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition next week temperatures will be cooler than normal through Tuesday then warm to above normal from Wednesday on.
Thanksgiving Day looks dry and the mid 50′s.
