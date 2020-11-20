Robbery suspect dies after being shot by store employee; Police try to identify man

Robbery suspect dies after being shot by store employee; Police try to identify man
CPD are asking for help to identify the man. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:22 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A robbery suspect has died after police say he was shot by an employee of a store he was attempting to rob Thursday.

The suspect, who is in his early 20′s, was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Police are asking for help to identify the man. Cincinnati police released photos of the man’s tattoos:

The robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at a market in the 3300 block of Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill.

Police say the alleged suspect attempted to rob the store before being shot by a store employee.

The store employee was not injured, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more details will be released when available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.