Teens arrested after carjacking Uber driver, leading police on chase, sheriff says

WARREN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Four teenagers have been arrested after deputies say they robbed an Uber driver, stole his car, and led officers on a chase Thursday night.
A little before midnight, deputies say they were called to the 4800 block of Bridge Lane in Deerfield Township for a robbery.
The person who called 911 was an Uber driver saying he was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen, according to a report from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they found the car and attempted to pull it over, but the driver took off. The car ended up crashing on the ramp of Cincinnati Dayton and I-75.
The people inside the stolen car, later identified as two teenagers, ran from the scene, deputies say.
Deputies say while they were searching for the suspects, they found another car they thought to be involved in the robbery.
After trying to pull over the second car over, two different teens fled the scene as well, deputies say they eventually stopped the car in Middletown.
The two teenage suspects in the car were taken into custody, according to deputies.
Deputies say the two teenagers from the first pursuit were taken into custody after a search of the area.
In a subsequent investigation, deputies say they can confirm both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane.
