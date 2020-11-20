West Chester-Liberty Chamber honors women in healthcare

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester and Liberty townships are honoring some of the area’s best women in healthcare.
Typically the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance hosts a Women of Excellence ceremony, but this year they decided to honor extraordinary healthcare providers in a virtual event.
Six women were chosen for their service to patients as the community battles COVID-19.
“Who better to recognize and honor today than these people who are giving up so much of their lives,” Kristin Bramblett, director of special events, said.
The women were chosen from area health networks along the Interstate 75 corridor.
As well as the award, they received a gift package and a spa day.
