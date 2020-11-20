Woman steals $2.2 million from Tri-State business where she worked, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County woman was indicted Friday after authorities say she stole millions from her employer over the course of several years.
Elizabeth Fissel was the bookkeeper at Hadronics, Inc., according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Andy Bergausen. He says she would write herself checks then delete the evidence.
“In the end, she was stealing from them,” Bergausen told FOX 19 NOW Friday.
Fissel began stealing from Hadronics when she started there in 2014, Bergausen explains.
“During that period of six years or so, she wrote to herself over $2.2 million worth of checks,” he said.
Hadronics did not realize the money was gone until after they let Fissel go in early 2020.
“Ultimately the reason the business had to terminate her was because they were struggling financially,” Bergausen said, adding several other employees were also let go. “As it turns out, one of the main reasons it was struggling financially is because of this large outgoing theft that was taking place.”
Bergausen says Fissel hid the theft in two ways, first by deleting records of the checks, second by making false entries in the accounting books to inflate business expenses.
Hadronics’s attorney sent FOX19 NOW a statement that reads in part:
“They have conducted a quick, efficient, and thorough investigation, and Hadronics has full confidence that Ms. Fissel will be convicted of all charges.
“The company wants her prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and is actively cooperating with the police and prosecutor to achieve her conviction.”
Bergausen says a theft of this size is rare.
“We can imagine that there’s a sense of hurt and betrayal there for sure,” he said.
Hadronics is suing Fissel in civil court. The case is pending.
Fissel faces up to 11 years in prison for three criminal counts of theft and tampering with records.
She has not been arrested.
