6-year-old, woman airlifted from crash on Dixie Highway Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 6-year-old boy and a woman were airlifted from the scene of a crash on Dixie Highway Friday morning.
According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the scene a little after 8 a.m. in the 10200 block of Dixie Highway.
Deputies say a car driven by Holly Eversole, 27, crossed left of the center line and struck a car driven by Hailey Stewart, 27.
Stewart’s children, 6-year-old Gabriel Vasquez and 4-year-old Liam Vasquez were in the car and both sustained injuries, deputies say.
Gabriel Vasquez sustained life-threatening injuries, deputies say, and was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.
Holly Eversle sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to UCMC, deputies report.
Deputies say Liam Vasquez sustained minor injuries and was ground transported to Children’s Hospital.
Officials say the collision remains under investigation by the Boone County Accident Reconstruction Unit.
At this time, deputies say impairment can’t be ruled out as a contributing factor to the collision.
