3 Cincinnati Metro bus operators test positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Three Metro bus operators tested positive for COVID-19, Cincinnati Metro officials said in a press release Saturday.
All three are quarantining at home, officials said.
Metro said they immediately conducted contact tracing and notified other employees who may have come into contact with the operator.
They last provided service on the following dates:
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
- Rt. 67 Sharonville Job Connection, 5:25 – 6:45 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 16:
- Rt. 43 Reading Road/Bond Hill/Winton Hills, 5:53 to 10:36 a.m.
- Rt. 3 Montgomery Road, 2:32 to 5:39 p.m.
- Rt. 46 Avondale, 5:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Rt. 90 Metro*Plus, 12:31 to 7:18 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13:
- Rt. 4 Blue Ash/Kenwood/Ridge Road, 6:07 a.m. – 2:06 p.m.
If anyone has concerns that they may have come in contact with the affected persons, Metro advises them to monitor their health closely and follow the CDC guidelines.
Earlier this week, another Metro bus operator tested positive for the virus.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the agency, include:
- Applying an EPA-rated Tier 1 disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions, seats and facilities, including Government Square.
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant.
- Employing plexiglass barriers on board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.
- Requiring masks, scarves, or other facial coverings while riding.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Metro asks riders to:
- Pay fare using Transit App with EZFare for contactless payment.
- Stand behind the plexiglass barrier at the farebox.
- Spread out as much as possible on board.
- Observe CDC safety guidelines, including using hand sanitizer, washing hands regularly, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
