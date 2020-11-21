Local organizations help feed 400 Price Hill families for Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thanksgiving will look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but that did not stop some local organizations from helping to feed 400 families.
Compass Community Church, Oyler School, and the Cincinnati Police Cadets partnered to pack Thanksgiving items for 400 families in need on Saturday.
Jude Johnson from Compass Community Church says this is their 10th year participating in the Thanksgiving outreach with the school.
Johnson says that they partnered with the Oyler School to help identify 400 families in need and each family will receive a Thanksgiving basket.
“If it takes something as little as volunteering our time to change a family’s life, then I’ll do this all day, every day. I feel like us volunteering our time today can help a family and help their lives change for the better,” a CPD Cadet told FOX19 NOW.
Volunteers helped box up the items such as green beans, corn, Stovetop stuffing, and turkeys.
“Having them come out and volunteer their time to help out some needy families is most important because; one, it’s in the community and two, it shows them that hey police officers do a lot more than the 5% of what you see on T.V. that negative part,” Youth Services Officer Eddie Hawkins said.
Volunteers say gathering all the elements for the boxes wasn’t easy.
“This year is really challenging because of COVID-19. We’ve had four of our orders canceled. We’ve had to go back and forth with our turkeys, so it’s been a challenge for us, but we’re here. God is good,” Johnson said.
