Person wounded in Lincoln Heights shooting, sheriff says

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lincoln Heights Friday night, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said.
The sheriff says deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Steffens Avenue at 10:50 p.m. for a report of someone shot several times.
When they arrived, they found Greg McIntosh, 45, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Sheriff Neil said.
The sheriff says McIntosh was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Deputies do not have a suspect at this time and are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff Criminal Investigative Section at 513-851-6000.
