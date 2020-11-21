Indiana reports nearly 7K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,983 positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday, which is slightly higher than the previous day.
Health officials say the total number of cases is 289,183.
Below is a list of the cases for the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Union County: Three new cases (251 total)
- Franklin County: 16 new cases (617 total)
- Dearborn County: 67 new cases (1999 total)
- Ripley County: 28 new cases (171 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (221 total)
- Switzerland County: Six new cases (242 total)
The IDSH reported that there are 40 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 4,992.
The 7-day positivity rate is back up at 12.2%, according to the ISDH.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are now in the red level or the highest level of the map, data from the ISDH shows.
The counties in red level must follow these requirements under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season can be found here: Holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
