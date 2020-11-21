Police: Man recently released from prison on rape charges arrested for touching himself while watching kids play

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man who was recently released after spending nearly 10 years in prison for raping a woman was arrested Monday for inappropriately touching himself while watching kids play, Norwood Police say.
“He was sitting on the wall across the street and proceeded to pace back and forth,” Amanda Jones told FOX19 NOW.
Jones says Monday around 5:30 p.m. she noticed a man lurking around where her daughter and some neighborhood kids were playing.
“He made full force hand-on-hand contact with himself and from everything I saw it was through his clothing,” Jones said.
Jones says this was her third encounter with this man and, “every time children were involved.”
Norwood police say they arrested 65-year-old Dexter Ford for indecent exposure on Rolston Avenue in Norwood.
Lieutenant Ron Murphy says this isn’t Dexter’s first run-in with the law.
According to Hamilton County court records, Dexter pled guilty to raping a 23-year-old UC student in November 2007.
Lt. Murphy says Dexter has already been in and out of jail a few times this year.
Dexter was arrested on Feb. 22, March 8, and June 3, all for criminal trespass, according to Lt. Murphy.
“It is scary and it’s nice that somebody saw him and people are willing to get involved that’s the biggest point of this,” he said.
Police say people should stay vigilant and keep an eye on their neighborhood.
