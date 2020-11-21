Nearly 8K new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Health officials say 7,863 new cases were reported - down by 945 cases since Friday. The total number is now at 343,286 cases.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area in Ohio:
- Hamilton County - 28,270 cases (19,378 recovered), 371 deaths
- Butler County - 13,913 cases (9,807 recovered), 144 deaths
- Warren County - 7,543 cases (5,027 recovered), 75 deaths
- Clermont County - 5,317 cases (3,129 recovered), 46 deaths
- Brown County - 908 cases (520 recovered), four deaths
Health officials say 29 deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 5,984.
A total number of 260 hospitalizations were reported, which is down from 398 on Friday. The total number of hospital admissions is 24,218.
ODH officials say the number of ICU admissions reported is 34, which is slightly down from the previous day. The total number of ICU admissions is 4,394.
To help reduce the virus’s spread, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide curfew, which went into effect Thursday.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed, and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
DeWine says that going to work, an emergency, or medical care are exceptions to the curfew. He says it’s also not intended to prevent people from going to a pharmacy or getting groceries.
Take-out, drive-thru, and meal delivery are still allowed, but no food and drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
