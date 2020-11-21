2 people hospitalized after accident involving semi in Pleasant Run

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized after an accident involving a semi and a car in Pleasant Run Saturday, a dispatcher with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The dispatcher says they received a call about an accident in the 11000 block of Hamilton Ave. at 6:50 a.m.
Two different medics transported two people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the dispatcher said.
It is unclear how the accident happened.
The conditions of the people are unknown at this time
Deputies are still investigating.
