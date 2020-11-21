Thanksgiving may be canceled but one family has found a way to celebrate at a distance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After COVID-19 canceled their plans, a Tri-State family is driving all over the city bringing Thanksgiving cheer.
Jeff and Sandy Baur say Saturday was supposed to be a typical Thanksgiving where Jeff’s sister Tricia would host 80 to 90 people.
“Obviously, with COVID that’s not gonna happen,” Jeff said.
It was a tough decision, but they say Tricia decided to cancel the Thanksgiving celebration a few weeks ago.
Sandy says Tricia called her earlier in the week and asked if she would help makes pies for the entire family.
Jeff and Sandy say they are making deliveries to the west side of the city while Tricia and her husband Matt are delivering to Kentucky and the east side.
“We normally don’t get to see our extended family so we really look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas, so this is our way of seeing them, we’re excited to see them, especially the babies,” Jeff said.
When asked what they want to say to their family members, Jeff said, “Please stay safe, we lost one family member this year and we just want everyone to be safe.”
Jeff says they haven’t decided yet but, “I think we are going to be doing something like this for Christmas too, as a little bit of a pick me up kinda thing.”
