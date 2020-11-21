West Chester police investigate threatening letter sent to Black family

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say they are investigating a threatening and racist letter that a Black family in West Chester received Friday.
Mia and Brian Harlan told FOX19 NOW that they filed a police report after reading through the letter that contained threats toward their family.
“BLM SUCKS” was written on the back of the letter that officers took into evidence.
The Harlan family says the letter, which was full of racial slurs and derogatory language, pertained to the Biden-Harris and Black Lives Matter signs they have in their yard.
“You ain’t got much time here, so if you don’t take that *expletive* down in a hurry, we’ll be aiming at your house, your cars and you!!!!” the letter reads.
Mia says they do not plan on leaving and, “we have every right to put whatever sign we want in our yard just like all of our neighbors do.”
“We don’t write letters to our neighbors we don’t knock on their doors and say take your signs down or we don’t agree with you because that’s their right,” Mia said.
Brian said his initial reaction to the letter was anger, then concern over the threats.
“So the idea of someone driving by and taking a couple of pop shots at our house is pretty disturbing. It’s pretty unnerving,” Brian said.
The family tells FOX19 NOW their grandkids play in their yard and they don’t understand who would write a letter with these racial slurs, threats of physical harm, and hate.
Regarding the removal of the signs in their front yard, “It’s a shame we have to go through this, that we have to deal with this. But we are here to stay, we will defend our children, we will defend our home, we will defend ourselves.”
“The matter is being taken very seriously by the West Chester Police Department. The letter is very disturbing and is being actively investigated,” West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson said.
Wilson says the investigation is ongoing and so far there are no suspects.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.