Bengals can’t overcome Burrow injury, lose road game at Washington

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) lost more than Sunday’s game as rookie quarterback Joe Burrow’s season might be done.
Leading 9-7 in the early third quarter, Burrow dropped back to pass when a Washington Football Team (3-7) defensive player fell into his planted leg.
Burrow went to the ground grabbing his knee.
As teammates and opponents looked on, the air seemed to leave the stadium.
The No. 1 overall pick was carted off the field and would not return to the game.
Momentum shifted to Washington who responded with a touchdown to take a 14-9 lead.
Ryan Finley came in at quarterback but was unable to lead the Bengals to any points on his first two drives.
The Bengals managed just 13 yards combined on those two offensive stints.
Washington responded with a pair of field goals to go up 20-9.
Cincinnati’s drives with Finley at quarterback resulted in three punts, a turnover on downs, and an interception.
Unable to score after Burrow’s injury, the Bengals would go on to lose 20-9.
The extent of Burrow’s injury isn’t known, but the rookie quarterback indicated on Twitter his season might be done.
After the game, Head Coach Zac Taylor said the offensive line is not to blame on the play Burrow was injured.
The Bengals are back home next Sunday to play the New York Giants (3-7).
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
