Indiana reports 6,239 COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - As of Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are new 6,239 positive COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease from Friday’s report of 6,907.
There are 295,357 total cases in the Hoosier state, the ISDH reported.
Health officials say there are 19 new COVID-19 deaths with a total of 5,040.
Below is a list of the cases for the counties in the FOX 19 NOW viewing area in Indiana:
- Union County: Four new cases (255 total)
- Franklin County: 18 new cases (635 total)
- Dearborn County: 47 new cases (2046 total)
- Ripley County: 43 new cases (1214 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (222 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (245 total)
The 7-day positivity rate is 11.8%, according to the IDSH.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are at the red level or the highest level on the map, data from the ISDH shows.
The counties in the red level must follow these requirements under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season can be found here: Holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
