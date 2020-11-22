‘See ya next year’: Joe Burrow responds on social media after leaving Sunday’s game with injury

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow left Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team with a left knee injury.
The television broadcast did not show the replay of Burrow’s injury, but Burrow left the field on a cart.
“He was doing well. That’s how Joe is. He’s a competitor. He’s one of those guys that will be back before he’s supposed to, whenever that is,” said Ryan Finley on Burrow’s emotions after the injury.
The Bengals have confirmed Burrow is flying home with the team.
The Bengals drafted Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and he has started every game of the season.
