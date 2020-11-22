Ohio reports 8,133 new COVID-19 cases with thousands still pending

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the last 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported 8,133 new COVID-19 cases with thousands still pending for review.
ODH officials say the total amount of reported cases is 351,419.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area in Ohio:
- Hamilton County - 28,674 cases (19,603 recovered), 371 deaths
- Butler County - 14,138 cases (9,931 recovered), 144 deaths
- Warren County - 7,703 cases (5,101 recovered), 75 deaths
- Clermont County - 5,419 cases (3,182 recovered), 46 deaths
- Brown County - 932 cases (525 recovered), four deaths
State health officials say of the newly diagnosed, 205 people are hospitalized. The total hospitalizations reported is now at 24,423.
Of the 205 newly hospitalized, 24 people have been admitted to the ICUs, according to the ODH’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Health officials say 12 people have died due to the virus in the state in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 5,996.
The Ohio Department of Health reported a 13.9% positivity rate which climbed from the 7-day moving average of 13.5%.
To help reduce the virus’s spread, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide curfew which went into effect Thursday.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed, and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
DeWine says that going to work, an emergency, or medical care are exceptions to the curfew. He says it’s also not intended to prevent people from going to a pharmacy or getting groceries.
Take-out, drive-thru, and meal delivery are still allowed, but no food and drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
