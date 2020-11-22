3 people hospitalized following 2 car crash in Clermont County

Miami Township Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Deerfield Road and Woodville Pike. (Source: Miami Township Fire and EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:17 PM

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people were hospitalized following a two-car accident in Clermont County, Miami Township firefighters said.

Firefighters say the accident occurred at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Woodville Pike late Sunday morning.

One car t-boned the other, causing one of them to flip, firefighters said.

Three people were transported with minor injuries to a nearby hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

