3 people hospitalized following 2 car crash in Clermont County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people were hospitalized following a two-car accident in Clermont County, Miami Township firefighters said.
Firefighters say the accident occurred at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Woodville Pike late Sunday morning.
One car t-boned the other, causing one of them to flip, firefighters said.
Three people were transported with minor injuries to a nearby hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
