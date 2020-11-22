Arrest made in Sunday morning Roselawn homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a Sunday morning homicide in Roselawn.
Police say, Perry Ross, 65, has been charged with the murder of Elias Tsibouris, 41.
Officers say it happened in the 7200 block of Newbedford Ave. around 4 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-3040.
