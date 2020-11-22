Remains of two people found inside vehicle following fiery crash in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) - Fort Mitchell police say they found the remains of two people inside a vehicle following a crash early Sunday morning.
Officers say a passerby notified them about a vehicle crash and fire at 75 Orphanage Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found that the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire.
The remains of two unidentified people were discovered inside the vehicle, police said.
A family friend of one of the victims, who has not been identified, told FOX19 NOW, “He never said a bad thing about anyone. He loved everybody, he treated everyone the same. He was a momma’s boy.”
She says she had never met the other victim but she knows he is a father of two.
It is unclear how the crash occurred or what time it happened.
The Kenton County Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is working with the Fort Mitchell Police Department on the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Mitchell Police Captain Bill Zerhusen at 859-331-2823 ext. 329.
