Two injured in crash involving an ambulance, semi in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and an ambulance in Lebanon on Sunday.
Troopers say the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on State Route 48 at Miller Road.
Monte Wiederhold, 64, was driving a semi south on State Route 48 when he hit an ambulance, driven by Ryan Dolley, 20, going westbound on Miller Road, patrol officials said in a news release.
Troopers say the ambulance overturned, hit the curb and a metal utility pole. The semi jackknifed and then stopped on the southwest corner of the intersection.
Dolley was transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The release says Emily Reynolds, the passenger in the ambulance, was also taken to Atrium with non-life-threatening injuries. Wiederhold was not hurt.
The ambulance had its emergency lights and the siren activated, troopers said.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
OSHP is still investigating the crash.
